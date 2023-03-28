Supreme Court begins hearing on PTI’s plea against delay in Punjab, KP elections

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing the petition filed by former ruling party against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports in local media said a larger bench spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes up the plea on Tuesday, a day after issuing notice to the electoral watchdog for meddling with the elections date in the local legislature.

The matter landed in court as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf challenged the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab elections till October 8 as government and security officials expressed their inability to conduct the elections in two regions.

In recent development in the case, the ruling alliance has decided to become a party in the case, and PML-N, PPP and JUI-F filed pleas in the top court to become a party and will present their stance when the hearing resumes.

More to follow…