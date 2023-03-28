Supreme Court begins hearing on PTI’s plea against delay in Punjab, KP elections

PDM alliance approach apex court for formation of full court to hear case
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing the petition filed by former ruling party against the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Reports in local media said a larger bench spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial takes up the plea on Tuesday, a day after issuing notice to the electoral watchdog for meddling with the elections date in the local legislature.
The matter landed in court as Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf challenged the ECP’s decision to postpone the Punjab elections till October 8 as government and security officials expressed their inability to conduct the elections in two regions.
In recent development in the case, the ruling alliance has decided to become a party in the case, and PML-N, PPP and JUI-F filed pleas in the top court to become a party and will present their stance when the hearing resumes.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
