Search

PakistanViral

Is this Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah waiting in queue at Canada’s driving licence center?

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Is this Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah waiting in queue at Canada’s driving licence center?
Source: Screengrab

Politicians and public office holders are usually not used to stand in a queue to buy a ticket, or to get any other service as VIPs are powerful enough to be exempted from bypassing the normal routine in Pakistan.

As ministers and bureaucrats move around, convoy of vehicles follow them, and when they arrive in public offices, the premises were deserted under security clearance, however that is not the case with a recent incident.

A video and some clicks were doing rounds on internet showing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah standing in queue with a lady. The authenticity of the clip remains unknown while the man spotted at the driving licence shares uncanny resemblance with Sindh Chief Minister and PPP leader.

The 60-year-old was seen donning a black jacket with blue denim at driving licence located in Kitchener – a Canadian city in southeastern Ontario.

As the clip went viral, politicians, activists and even social media users started commenting on the clip, drawing a comparison of first world and developing nations.

“Everyone is making a back up plan overseas, apathy of people occupying top positions in the State of Pak is beyond limits,” PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wrote, sharing the post with hashtag Shame.

Here’s how people reacted

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari goes under the knife in Dubai

09:44 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Polling for local government elections underway in 15 districts of Sindh

12:32 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Police officer suspended for manhandling Hindu man in Sindh over 'Ramadan Ordinance violation'

11:06 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Sindh announces new school timings for Ramadan 2023

04:54 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Maya Ali outraged over recent petrol price hike

05:45 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Dar Ali Khattak replaces Muhammad Saeed Wazir as IGP Gilgit-Baltistan

06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz comes down hard on Imran Khan in fiery NA speech

02:29 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: