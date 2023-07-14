US consul general Lahore deepens bilateral partnership and appreciates rich cultural heritage in Okara

OKARA – United States Consul General to Lahore William K. Makaneole has visited the district of Okara as part of the US Consulate Lahore’s efforts to visit all of Punjab’s districts.
Through these visits the US Consulate Lahore aims to strengthen people-to-people ties with all of Punjab and explore economic opportunities outside Lahore, including agri-business and Pakistan’s tourism industry.
While at the Corteva Agriscience Farm and Research Center, Makaneole also promoted the US–Pakistan Green Alliance initiative. “The US-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework that will help us jointly meet the climate, economic, agriculture, and energy challenges of the present and future. The United States is working alongside Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive economic growth, including through initiatives relating to agriculture, energy, water, and more.”
Makaneole also visited the Renela Khurd hydel power plant, established by the famous philanthropist and civil engineer Sir Ganga Ram.
He noted, “The United States and Pakistan have a partnership in clean energy that goes back to the 1960s. Our achievements in the energy sector are a source of immense pride for both countries, including adding over 4,000 megawatts of power capacity, enough to supply power to over 47 million people.”
At the recent Energy Security Dialogue, the two governments made new commitments to advance energy cooperation and the US announced new programs in Pakistan, including a $500,000 project to restore electricity infrastructure in flood-affected areas in Sindh.
Makaneole also visited the Star School in Wasawawela village.
Since 1950, the United States and Pakistan have promoted mutual understanding through educational and professional exchange programs. Pakistan has the largest US government-funded Fulbright program in the world and the largest Fulbright foreign student program.
He also visited the grain market in the village and praised the efforts of the local farmers and business community. He said, “The US government has worked to develop trade and investment ties, encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and support women’s economic empowerment.”
Consul General Makaneole emphasized the importance of the US-Pakistan partnership for expanding people-to-people ties between the two countries. “Our countries have been good partners for over 75 years. As diverse democracies, our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, something reflected in our partnership and the many kinds of cooperation that support it,” he commented.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
