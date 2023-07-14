Anzela Abbasi looks bomb in a new set of bathroom selfies

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress Anzela Abbasi is so much more than a pretty face. The diva's sartorial choices put her on the same pedestal as the fraternity's fashion icons.
Being the daughter of former couple Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, Anzela did not disappoint in slaying the fashion scene.
With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media platforms, the Baby star regularly keeps her fans updated with her everyday shenanigans. Occasionally, the Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi actress also shares aesthetically pleasing pictures.
Most recently, the starlet shared a carousel of pictures that she took in a bathroom and stole netizens'attention.
The actress "took over" her friend's bathroom to capture radiating selfies in an all black outfit, sleek hair, and a dramatic eye makeup.
Social media users lauded the diva for looking effortless gorgeous.
On the work front, Abbasi has showcased her acting prowess in a number of projects including Gila, Baby, Nibah, Laal Ishq, Landa Bazar, Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi, and Haqeeqat.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.