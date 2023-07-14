Search

Anzela Abbasi looks bomb in a new set of bathroom selfies

Noor Fatima 08:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
Source: Anzeela Abbasi (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress Anzela Abbasi is so much more than a pretty face. The diva's sartorial choices put her on the same pedestal as the fraternity's fashion icons. 

Being the daughter of former couple Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, Anzela did not disappoint in slaying the fashion scene.

With hundreds of thousands of followers across social media platforms, the Baby star regularly keeps her fans updated with her everyday shenanigans. Occasionally, the Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi actress also shares aesthetically pleasing pictures.

Most recently, the starlet shared a carousel of pictures that she took in a bathroom and stole netizens'attention.

The actress "took over" her friend's bathroom to capture radiating selfies in an all black outfit, sleek hair, and a dramatic eye makeup.

Social media users lauded the diva for looking effortless gorgeous.

On the work front, Abbasi has showcased her acting prowess in a number of projects including Gila, Baby, Nibah, Laal Ishq, Landa Bazar, Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi, and Haqeeqat

Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at birthday party

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

