Kangana Ranaut takes political plunge, set to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election

The 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, is poised to step into the political arena, as reported by The Economic Times.

The confirmation came from Kangana's father, Amardeep, who disclosed her intention to contest elections next year exclusively on a BJP ticket. Speculation gained traction following her meeting with BJP's National President JP Nadda in Kullu on Sunday.

This fusion of entertainment and politics reflects a global trend witnessed over decades. Kangana, an outspoken supporter of the Modi government, had previously hinted at a political venture in media interviews, aligning herself with BJP initiatives. In November, Kangana, in a conversation with PTI, expressed her desire to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if "blessed by Lord Krishna." While offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka, the actor alluded to a potential political journey, leaving the door open for the future.

Applauding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government, she praised their role in the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, a significant accomplishment after "600 years of struggle."

Back in July, Kangana made headlines with a series of Instagram Stories, delving into her alleged encounters with fellow actors and exposing what she referred to as the 'film mafia' operating in the industry. Among the revelations, she shared her experiences with actor Hrithik Roshan and hinted at another superstar, believed to be Ranbir Kapoor, making shocking claims about their behaviour and intentions.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for a pivotal role portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biographical historical drama film, "Emergency," exploring the tumultuous period of the Indian Emergency between 1975 and 1977.