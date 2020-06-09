Rubina Ashraf is recovering, confirms daughter
LAHORE -
The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading like wildfire around the world, and on the internet, so has misinformation and fake rumours about the disease.
Last week, veteran TV actor Rubina Ashraf was tested positive for Covid-19. Reports of the actor being in a critical condition circulated over the weekend, as she battled the illness.
She had quarantined herself to stay safe and protect other around her as well.
Fellow celebs requested fans to pray for Rubina’s health to improve.
However, Rubina’s daughter, Minna Tariq took to Instagram to clarify that her mother is slowly recovering.
“I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother Rubina Ashraf, she is fine and recovering,” Tariq wrote.
“Please pray for her speedy recovery. Regards Minna Tariq,” she added.
Previously, Sakina Samo, who also tested positive for coronavirus, expressed her rage when a journalist spread false news of her death.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
