Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting their first child?
KARACHI – Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first child, the couple announced Sunday.
The couple made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, writing ‘Alhamdulillah Arriving July 2021 Inshallah’. The duo shared an adorable picture in which the Suno Chanda actor can be seen flaunting her baby bump.
Father-to-be also shared the precious moment with the beautiful caption. 'Allah hamesha hi hum per Meherbaan raha hai aur is bar toh uski karamnawazi Bemisaal hai. Aulaad Allah ka khoobsurat tohfa hai. Alhamdulillah Hum bohot khush hain aur umeed karty hain k aap bhi hamen apni duaon mai yaad rakhengy', he captioned the post.
The couple got hitched in December 2019 while they had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir proposed Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.
Meanwhile, Iqra currently sharing the screen with Feroze Khan in the drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 which is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas these days and has been setting top ratings every time their new episode aired.
