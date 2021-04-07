Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple. While the Khuda aur Muhabbat 3 star is much loved through her body of work, Hussain is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

Recently, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star dished over her relationship dynamics with husband Yasir Hussain revealing the ultimate reason that persuaded her to chose him as a life partner.

Addressing her relationship, the 23-year-old shared an adorable video on her Instagram and wrote, "I chose to spend the rest of my life with Yasir because he always speaks the truth and does not discriminate between people.”

“To love a woman, to respect her, and to own her in front of thousands of people, make her the queen of your house, and not only fulfill her dreams but also help her and be mindful of her happiness instead of your own; not discriminating between a man and a woman or husband and wife, is every woman's dream — and my dream came true Alhamdulillah." she concluded.

Aziz and Hussain have been quite expressive about their love on social media. On their first anniversary, she penned a sweet note for her beau.

On the work front, Iqra's Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has cemented its claim as the first-ever Pakistani serial to smash YouTube’s top trends as the audiences are loving it with a burning passion.