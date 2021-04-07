Ramadan moon sighting – Ruet-e-Hilal committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry
PESHAWAR – The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has asked Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to provide technical assistance for the Ramadan moon sighting.
Abdul Khabeer Azad, the newly appointed chairman of the committee, during a press conference revealed the decision that had been bone of contention between the science minister and former head Mufti Muneebur Rehman.
He said that central meeting for the moon sighting will be held in Peshawar, adding that zonal meetings will also be arranged across the country.
Azad said that he had held discussion with Fawad Chaudhry about the technical support.
He went on to say Mufti Popalzai, who used to conflict with the country’s top moon sighting committee, has been invited to take part in the meeting as well.
However, he said decisions will be taken in the light of the Shariah principles and eyewitness testimonies.
Earlier, Maulana Azad had said he would ensure the first day of Ramadan and Eid are observed in the same day across the Pakistan.
