Ramadan moon sighting – Ruet-e-Hilal committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry
Web Desk
07:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Ramadan moon sighting – Ruet-e-Hilal committee seeks technical support from Fawad Chaudhry
Share

PESHAWAR – The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has asked Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to provide technical assistance for the Ramadan moon sighting.

Abdul Khabeer Azad, the newly appointed chairman of the committee, during a press conference revealed the decision that had been bone of contention between the science minister and former head Mufti Muneebur Rehman.  

He said that central meeting for the moon sighting will be held in Peshawar, adding that zonal meetings will also be arranged across the country.

Azad said that he had held discussion with Fawad Chaudhry about the technical support.

He went on to say Mufti Popalzai, who used to conflict with the country’s top moon sighting committee, has been invited to take part in the meeting as well.

However, he said decisions will be taken in the light of the Shariah principles and eyewitness testimonies.

Earlier, Maulana Azad had said he would ensure the first day of Ramadan and Eid are observed in the same day across the Pakistan.

PM’s aide for strict implementation of COVID-19 ... 05:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has urged the ...

More From This Category
Russia's Lavrov, COAS Bajwa discuss defence, ...
06:48 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
PM’s aide for strict implementation of COVID-19 ...
05:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Visually-impaired Khansa Maria from Pakistan wins ...
06:00 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Russian FM calls on Pakistan PM Imran Khan (VIDEO)
04:49 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Nepra approves increase in power tariff
03:18 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals
01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner
07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr