Good chance of Ramadan moon sighting on April 13 in Pakistan: Met office

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramadan 1442 AH on the evening of April 13.

Spokesman PMD Dr Khalid Malik on Wednesday said the holy month of the fast is expected to commence on April,14.

He said that the moon will be visible Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on the evening of April 13.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on April 13 for the Ramadan 1442 AH moon sighting.