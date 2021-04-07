US woman cuts her nails after 28 years, setting new world record (VIDEO)

Guinness World Records title holder Ayanna Williams (USA) who is famously known as the woman with the world’s longest fingernails, has officially parted with her grand manicure after cutting her nails.

This past weekend, the Texas native broke her own record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female) with a new length of 733.55 cm (24 ft 0.7 in), since letting them grow from their initial confirmation in 2017.

Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth used an electric rotary tool to cut the record holder’s lengthy nails after measuring them a final time.

Since the early 90s, this is the first time Williams cut her nails. When Ayanna had to finally part with her nails, it was an emotional and bitter-sweet goodbye.

"I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I’m know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go," she told the Guinness World Records.

Dedicating a whopping 28 years to growing her nails, long nails became a key part of who she was. Even in her childhood, Ayanna loved nails and nail art. She has fond memories of asking her mother to check how long her nails were and if she could paint them.

Ayanna Williams was first officially recognized for her talons in 2017 and was one of the record-breaking stars to feature in Guinness World Records 2018.

At that time, her nails measured 576.4 cm (18 ft 10.9 in) and she needed over two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours to do her manicure. Now with her shortened manicure, she will be able to do daily chores with ease.

Before the final cut, the woman with the world’s longest fingernails said that she received lots of different reactions from others who would see her nails in public. While most of the reactions were was positive and supportive, the kids also responded well.

In the end, she concluded that regardless of her record title her nails will always be one of her favourite accessories.

"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!"