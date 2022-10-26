World’s dirtiest man dies months after his first bath in over 50 years

TEHRAN – Amou Haji, a nonagenarian man of Iranian origin, also known as the world’s dirtiest man, passed away at the age of 94, months after he takes his first bath in decades.

The man was living single and breathed his last on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the Iranian region of Fars.

The deceased earlier refused to take a shower over fears of sickening however local residents gave him the first bath in decades and his health reportedly worsened afterwards.

He was featured in a documentary that garnered huge attention as he make shocking revelations that earned him the title of the World's dirtiest man. In his interview with an Iranian publication, he mentioned eating rotten meat of porcupine, and that he lived in a squeezed shack.

The villagers told media that he opted bizarre lifestyle after being abused in his early years

In 2014, the Tehran Times reported that Haji would eat roadkill, smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, and believe that cleanliness would make him ill. Photos showed him smoking multiple cigarettes at once.

But a few months ago, villagers had persuaded him to wash for the first time, Irna reported.

Following Amou Haji’s demise, Indian man Kailash Kalau Singh from Varanasi now holds the record for not cleaning himself. Singh never takes a bath in the last 3 decades as meditation to end ‘all evils and problems’.