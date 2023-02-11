Hania Aamir celebrates birthday with friends

Pakistani diva Hania Aamir has just turned a year older and she celebrated her special day with friends.

Celebrating her 26th birthday, the Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha star had a birthday bash with close friends, and she was all smiles at her birthday bash.

The celebration shows Hania’s close friends including in attendance. She is seen wearing a white loosy shirt with casual pants. The video shows her cutting cake, and her friends can be heard singing the birthday song.

Known for being effortlessly effervescent, the actor beamed with happiness as she happily posed for pictures and cut the scrumptious cake.

Meanwhile, wishes for the showbiz star continued pouring in from midnight, and her co-workers and netizens flooded social media with lovely birthday wishes for the Ishqiya star.

The Lollywood star is an avid social media user with millions of followers on Instagram alone, and she frequently shares updates about her life through stories and posts.

From her striking fashion game to her mesmerizing dance reels and more- Hania never fails to captivate her fans.