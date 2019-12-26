Mahira Khan pens a heartwarming post about her growth over the decade

LAHORE- Superstar Mahira Khan turned 34 a few days back and all the celebrities from the industry poured in birthday wishes for the actress. While Khan has been busy establishing her political and humanitarian stance on social media, she took the time out to talk about her everyday life, hinting at what makes her who she really is.

Khan uploaded a picture of herself with her son and thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes she received. She also highlighted her journey as a mother and a celebrity instead of simply showing off some fancy gift or a luxurious celebration.

“Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year-old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand… with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go.” wrote the Raees star.

“And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything – all of it,” she added, thanking her fans in the process.

“We are nothing without the people who have stood by us.” said Khan, “You all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah.”

Following this, she addressed her evolution, her son and her motherhood while concluding her post. “As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes, overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!