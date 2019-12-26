Kylie Jenner's daughter gifted life-size playhouse for Christmas
Share
It's been nearly 2 years since the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to her daughter , Stormi Webster , after a rather hush hush pregnancy.
Stormi is growing up fast while being pampered all the time. And with Christmas around the corner, we're all expecting that Stormi will be showered with gifts, but no one expected her to be gifted a bloody house!
stormi’s playhouse... the way i’d pay rent to live in there pic.twitter.com/88LNuHTFVz— ً (@oshuIt) December 23, 2019
Grandma Kris Jenner gifted her one-year-old granddaughter an epic mini house and it's bigger than our actual house.
According to abc13, Kris was in tears as she revealed the playhouse, which was the same as the one Kylie had when she was Stormi's age. She even decorated the house with identical furniture.
The giant playhouse features a bench, a faux fireplace, a mini kitchen, a baby with a cot, and a balcony for Stormi to look out on.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- 'NADRA establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing ...02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019