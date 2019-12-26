Michelle Obama would make a wonderful president, says Mehwish Hayat

Recently, many celebs have been super active about establishing their political stance on social media and so has been Mehwish Hayat .

According to Hayat “Michelle Obama would make a wonderful president.”

In response to the former US First Lady’s tweet, the Chhalawa actor wrote, “I do so admire Michelle Obama and the work that she is doing with the Obama Foundation. I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year? I think she’d make a wonderful President. What do you say USA? #Michelleforpresident #2020election”

I do so admire @MichelleObama and the work that she is doing with the @ObamaFoundation. I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year? I think she'd make such a wonderful President. What do you say USA? #Michelleforpresident #2020election 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FumPOapzn7 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 23, 2019

The video shared by Obama was from her recent visits to Vietnam and Malaysia, quoting that they were "filled with so many hopeful reminders of the power that lies in education".

The campaign is part of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which has teamed up with GoFundMe to encourage people around the world to take action in support of girls’ education.

