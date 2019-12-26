Michelle Obama would make a wonderful president, says Mehwish Hayat
Share
Recently, many celebs have been super active about establishing their political stance on social media and so has been Mehwish Hayat .
According to Hayat “Michelle Obama would make a wonderful president.”
In response to the former US First Lady’s tweet, the Chhalawa actor wrote, “I do so admire Michelle Obama and the work that she is doing with the Obama Foundation. I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year? I think she’d make a wonderful President. What do you say USA? #Michelleforpresident #2020election”
I do so admire @MichelleObama and the work that she is doing with the @ObamaFoundation. I wonder has she thought about standing in the elections next year? I think she'd make such a wonderful President. What do you say USA? #Michelleforpresident #2020election 🇺🇸 https://t.co/FumPOapzn7— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 23, 2019
The video shared by Obama was from her recent visits to Vietnam and Malaysia, quoting that they were "filled with so many hopeful reminders of the power that lies in education".
The campaign is part of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which has teamed up with GoFundMe to encourage people around the world to take action in support of girls’ education.
Do you agree with Mehwish Hayat ? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more!
- 'NADRA establishes special desk to register transgender for issuing ...02:37 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019