How Aamir Liaquat’s former wives reacted to his death?

Popular television personality and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi. He was found dead at home. He was 49.

The Aalim Online host was married thrice. First with Syeda Bushra Iqbal, second with Tuba Aamir and third with 18-year-old Dania Malik.

Now, an official statement from Syeda Bushra has come forward on social media. Hussain's children Ahmed Aamir and Dua-e-Aamir had refused to allow his autopsy, Bushra announced.

On the other hand, Liaquat's second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar also broke her silence over the death of her ex-husband. She requested people to “act empathetically” and give privacy to the people who are grieving this loss.

Earlier, Dr Aamir's third wife Dania Malik expressed grief over Hussain's death and prayed for his forgiveness.