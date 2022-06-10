How Aamir Liaquat’s former wives reacted to his death?
Share
Popular television personality and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at his residence in Karachi. He was found dead at home. He was 49.
The Aalim Online host was married thrice. First with Syeda Bushra Iqbal, second with Tuba Aamir and third with 18-year-old Dania Malik.
Now, an official statement from Syeda Bushra has come forward on social media. Hussain's children Ahmed Aamir and Dua-e-Aamir had refused to allow his autopsy, Bushra announced.
#AamirLiaquat pic.twitter.com/HvFYG7JP88— Dr Bushra Iqbal???????? (@DrBushraIqbal) June 9, 2022
#AamirLiaquat pic.twitter.com/a7ZGA8uHLw— Dr Bushra Iqbal???????? (@DrBushraIqbal) June 9, 2022
On the other hand, Liaquat's second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar also broke her silence over the death of her ex-husband. She requested people to “act empathetically” and give privacy to the people who are grieving this loss.
Earlier, Dr Aamir's third wife Dania Malik expressed grief over Hussain's death and prayed for his forgiveness.
‘I forgive Aamir Liaquat,’ says late MNA’s ... 10:08 AM | 10 Jun, 2022
BAHAWALPUR – Dania Malik, the third wife of late politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed deep ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Cabinet approves 15pc raise in salaries of govt employees02:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- Camon 19 series; TECNO to globally launch the new stylish icon in the ...01:59 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022