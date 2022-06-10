‘I forgive Aamir Liaquat,’ says late MNA’s third wife Dania in latest video
BAHAWALPUR – Dania Malik, the third wife of late politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of her husband.
Talking to media, Dania revealed that Aamir Liaquat had also approached her family for patch up, adding that he wanted her to come back to home.
Responding to a question about her allegations against her late husband about violence, she said: “I forgive Aamir Liaquat and pray for his eternal peace”.
Recalling the days she spent with him, Dania said that ups and downs were part of a relationship, adding that issues reached settlement at one point in the life.
She revealed that Aamir Liaquat had been upset over the comments made by her daughter Dua and social media users about him.
She also asked social media users to not troll the celebrities as such acts brought pain to them.
Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.
