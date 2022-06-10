Hareem Farooq treats fans with new adorable photos

11:21 AM | 10 Jun, 2022
Hareem Farooq treats fans with new adorable photos
Source: Hareem Farooq
KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hareem Farooq has treated her fans with adorable clicks from her reported trip to Northern areas of Pakistan.

 The Heer Maan Ja actor is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in showbiz and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her loving persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

The Janaan producer can be seen enjoying the nature in what spears to be a forest in the bewitching photos.

Last month, Hareem Farooq celebrated her birthday and the beautiful star was showered with love and best wishes by family and friends.

She celebrated her big day with a multi-coloured themed party featuring balloons, flowers and cake. She was surrounded by close friends and family who had a great time.

Hareem Farooq treats fans with new adorable photos
11:21 AM | 10 Jun, 2022

