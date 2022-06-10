Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share first trailer of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

KARACHI – The first trailer of upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad staring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa in lead roles has been released.

Mustafa, who essays police officer role, shared the trailer on Instagram with a caption stating as, “Trailer of the most awaited movie ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ out now”.

The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in 2022.

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, the upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.