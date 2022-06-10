‘Imran Khan misused the evidences against ex-NAB chairman,’ reveals harassment victim

LAHORE – A woman, who had alleged former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal of harassment in 2019, claims that the Imran Khan-led PTI governmentmisused the evidences she handed over to it for action against the accused.

In May 2019, Tayyaba Farooq lodged a complaint against ex-NAB chief through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP), claiming that the-then chairman NAB harassed her and her family. She said that fake cases were being made against her and her husband as she had refused to make any relation with him.

Calling former NAB chief ‘morally sick’, she also claimed to have all video and audio recordings against him. She had also attached some screenshots to his complaint.

Tayyaba in a recent interview with journalist Saleem Safi said that she did not want the videos and audios be shared with media.

Tayyaba said that she had handed over a flash drive full of evidence against Iqbal to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and “I was assured of justice in the case”.

“I didn’t get the justice and instead the videos were shared on media,” she said, claiming that the evidence were allegedly used to stop Malam Jaba corruption case against former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak and helicopter scam case.

Tayyaba Farooq said that she also held multiple meetings with Imran Khan and get assurance of justice in the case.

“It has been three years, I have been visiting courts and institutions but justice is not being dispensed,” she said.