Zahir Shah appointed acting NAB chairman as Javed Iqbal’s tenure comes to an end

ISLAMABAD – Former deputy chairman of the country’s anti-graft watchdog Zahir Shah has been appointed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acting chairman as Justice (r) Javed Iqbal’s tenure comes to an end on Thursday.

Zahir Shah is currently serving as NAB’s deputy chairman and would lead the charge as the Sharif-led coalition government is considering several candidates for the coveted post.

The former NAB chief was first appointed by former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term. Later, the Imran Khan-led government extended his tenure through the promulgation of a presidential ordinance.

Earlier, it was reported that Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar was the top contender as the new chief of the country’s anti-graft watchdog. PM Shehbaz Sharif even holds meetings with the former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in this regard.

The retired judge of the apex court was being considered along with another retired jurist Dost Muhammad Khan who served in the top court from 2014 to 2018.

The nomination of a former Supreme Court judge is also backed by bars, and senior lawyers, however, it was reported that the former ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), will object to the appointment.

Justice Maqbool Baqar was amongst those judges who gave a judgment in favour of Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case regarding undocumented assets. He also granted bail to a PML-N leader.

Earlier, it was reported that former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad and former DG FIA Bashir Memon were being considered for the post.