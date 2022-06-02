Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions of his famous song
07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Source: Momina Mustehsan / Yashal Shahid (Instagram)
Pakistani singers Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid have bid farewell to the iconic Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, by singing his most famous songs.

The Afreen Afreen singer pays a tribute to KK by singing the last song he sang at his concert.Needless to say, the heartfelt tribute is touching hearts online and leaving netizens teary-eyed.

On the other hand, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay singer Yashal Shahid also paid a heartfelt tribute to Indian singer KK by singing his most popular song.

Earlier, KK was performing at the Nazrul Manch auditorium, which was overcrowded, when he complained of uneasiness. He died on the way to the hospital reportedly due to a heart attack. 

