Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali to star together in upcoming drama

With many projects releasing every now and then in the booming Pakistani drama industry, there is a tough competition even for megastars to create a buzz. However, Lollywood's promising actors — Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali — with their remarkable acting prowess and commendable performances, didn't have to worry while announcing their upcoming drama serial.

The talented duo was previously seen in the drama serial ‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahi’ after which the on-screen witnessed a huge fan following. With their latest collaboration, fans are sure to be swooned once again.

The teaser of Zaidi and Ali's upcoming drama has been released by Geo Television Network — a 7th Sky Entertainment’s production. The project features an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi.

The untitled drama serial will be directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.

Fans of both actors have been excited to watch their favourite on-screen couple to share the same space again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geo TV - Har Pal Geo (@harpalgeotv)

On the work front, Ziadi was recently seen in Inkaar, Choti Choti Batain, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Bakhtawar.

Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.