Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali to star together in upcoming drama
Share
With many projects releasing every now and then in the booming Pakistani drama industry, there is a tough competition even for megastars to create a buzz. However, Lollywood's promising actors — Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali — with their remarkable acting prowess and commendable performances, didn't have to worry while announcing their upcoming drama serial.
The talented duo was previously seen in the drama serial ‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahi’ after which the on-screen witnessed a huge fan following. With their latest collaboration, fans are sure to be swooned once again.
The teaser of Zaidi and Ali's upcoming drama has been released by Geo Television Network — a 7th Sky Entertainment’s production. The project features an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, and Fazila Qazi.
The untitled drama serial will be directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.
Fans of both actors have been excited to watch their favourite on-screen couple to share the same space again.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ziadi was recently seen in Inkaar, Choti Choti Batain, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Bakhtawar.
Ali, on the other hand, was seen in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.
Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj ali to star in Kashf ... 12:39 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - The talented young Pakistani star Wahaj Ali is all ready to star in a new project made in collaboration ...
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 13, 202208:00 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 202208:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022
- Malala experiences cultural richness during visit to Lahore's ...10:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
- Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs10 per litre after global dip09:36 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Indian actor proposes to Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha (VIDEO)06:25 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022