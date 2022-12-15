Aryan Khan under fire for his latest entrepreneurial venture

Bollywood's king Shah Rukh Khan's son is following in his footsteps to amass wealth, fame, and a luxurious lifestyle.

The 25-year-old has just announced his future venture that has been making rounds on the internet.

According to media outlets, Khan cofounded the brand 'D'YAVOL' with his friends Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva. The entrepreneurs' passion project will bring consumers the best global experiences, authentic products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive events.

D'yavol translates to ‘devil’ in the Slavic language.

D’YAVOL will release a series of exciting launches starting with a premium vodka brought to consumers in partnership with AB InBev India, a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewing company, reported The National.

Khan took to Instagram to announce the launch.

"It’s been nearly five years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’yavol is finally here," Aryan posted.

While a launch date has not been revealed, this collaboration will be followed by the unveiling of a limited-edition capsule apparel collection. Through 2023 and beyond, the brand will broaden their reach with a number of luxury lifestyle product offerings.

Commenting on the launch, Aryan Khan said, "My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D'YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftsmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

“For me, D’yavol is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity. I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism while remaining rooted in authentic craft," Aryan was quoted as saying by The National.

"This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’yavol, a brand that combines uncompromising quality, edgy design and reverence for heritage know-how," he concluded.

Although Khan is basking in the successful launch of his business, social media users have criticised the 25-year-old for promoting alcoholic beverages, especially when he was arested in an alleged narcotics possession earlier but was released later on.

On the work front, Khan recently wrote his debut screenwriting and directorial project for Red Chillies Entertainment series scheduled to release in early 2023.