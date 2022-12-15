Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah arrested in leaked videos case
MULTAN – Dania Shah, the wife of late Pakistani televangelist Aamir Liaquat, has been arrested for allegedly filming and subsequently leaking his private videos, it emerged on Thursday.
Reports in local media claimed that Federal Investigators detained Dania Malik, popularly known as Dania Shah, in an obscene video leak case from Lodhran, months after she allegedly shared the clips showing her late husband stark-naked taking an illegal substance in his bedroom.
Shah’s mother told media that law enforcers took her daughter to Saddar police station, alleging that they are being punished for filing a case to claim inheritance.
The development comes months after a non-profit organisation approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate action against Dania Shah.
On June 9, Aamir Liaquat was found dead at his home after reportedly suffering from severe mental distress due to relentless online trolling after his third wife filed for divorce and leveled serious allegations against him.
More to follow...
