Bollywood celebrities deplore Indian leader's blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad
MUMBAI – Bollywood celebrities have slammed Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The blasphemous comments not only sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest, but also drew criticism from Muslim countries and institutions.
Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani and KRK lashed out at Nupur over her remarks.
A forced apology is never from the heart.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 5, 2022
Congratulations @navikakumar #TimesNow— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 5, 2022
Hope u lot r enjoying the international embarrassment you’ve caused India today due to ur irresponsible rabble rousing! Your fave people have eaten crow in front of the World today & India has partaken of the shame.. Well done! #nupursharma https://t.co/lKBwbqPil4
Arab world should ban all such journalists and leaders from entering in their countries, who do spread hate against Muslims. If someone is doing wrong then file case against him. But don’t target entire community. And if all Muslims are bad then stop ur business with them.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 5, 2022
I wonder if idiot twitter-bhakts realise the damage that this Nupur/Naveen/Navika troika has caused India at such a sensitive economic time.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 5, 2022
The MEA must be wholeheartedly hoping that bhakts & idiot-spokespeople shut up & let them try to calm the waters.
I hope sense prevails.
A day earlier, BJP announced that it had suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks.
The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.
Following the BJP move, the suspended member also took to social media where she revealed some things in response to comments made about a Hindu god but it was never an intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.
Nupur mentioned that if her remarks have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, she unconditionally withdraws them.
