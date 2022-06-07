Boycott India! Faysal Quraishi urges everyone to protest blasphemous remarks about Prophet (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Faysal Quraishi has urged people to boycott India in all manners over blasphemous remarks made by Indian ruling BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a short video shared on his Instagram, the Muqaddar star said it hurts him when people watch Indian movies, specifically at a time when leaders of the neighbouring country are committing blasphemy.

“Nothing should be important than our Prophet in our lives,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

The blasphemous comments not only sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest, but also drew criticism from Muslim countries and institutions.

Indian celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani and KRK lashed out at Sharma over her remarks.

A day earlier, BJP announced that it had suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks.

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.