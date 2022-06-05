Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling party leader about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Indian politicians’ comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) sparked a backlash in Islamic nations, while calls to ban Indian products are trending on social media.

Taking it to Twitter, the Pakistani premier wrote, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms and persecuting Muslims”.

Sharif continued that “World should take note and severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Qatar and some other Arab countries summoned the Indian ambassador and protested offensive comments by the BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Several trends were seen on social media in Arab countries as Muslims demand action beyond the suspension of BJP leaders. Amid the outcry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Modi-led Indian ruling party also clarified that it respected all beliefs and denounced disparaging remarks against any religious personality.

Meanwhile, three FIRs were registered against BJP leader while violent protests were also seen in Indian cities after which at least 24 people were detained.