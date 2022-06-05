Pakistani forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP
Web Desk
09:44 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Pakistani forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces conducted two separate operations in North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed at least seven terrorists, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said seven terrorists were killed in two intelligence-based operations in the county’s northwestern region.

‘On 5 June 2022, security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Jani Khel, Bannu district and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists,’ the statement reads.

It also added that five terrorists were eliminated in Jani Khel and two terrorists got killed in the North Waziristan district. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR added.

The dead militants remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Local residents appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terror attack 08:56 AM | 3 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred after terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North ...

The development comes days after a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in the North Waziristan district.

More From This Category
PTI turns down PM Shehbaz Sharif’s 'grand ...
09:50 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian ...
09:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Pakistan extends condolences to Bangladesh fire ...
08:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra: Missing Karachi teen finally recovered ...
06:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills
04:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
'Road to Makkah’: Pakistan’s first Hajj ...
04:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral
02:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr