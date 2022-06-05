Pakistani forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces conducted two separate operations in North Waziristan and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed at least seven terrorists, the military media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said seven terrorists were killed in two intelligence-based operations in the county’s northwestern region.

‘On 5 June 2022, security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Jani Khel, Bannu district and Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists,’ the statement reads.

It also added that five terrorists were eliminated in Jani Khel and two terrorists got killed in the North Waziristan district. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, ISPR added.

The dead militants remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Local residents appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

The development comes days after a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in the North Waziristan district.