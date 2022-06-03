Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terror attack

RAWALPINDI – A soldier was martyred after terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, Wednesday night, according to military’s media wing.

According to ISPR, Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Ali having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.