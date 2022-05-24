Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists carried out at fire raid on a military post in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

During the “intense exchange of fire”, two soldiers embraced martyrdom. The martyred soldiers were identified as 20-year-old Sepoy Zahoor Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, and 23-year-old Sepoy Rahim Gul, a resident of Abbottabad.

The military’s media wing said that “area clearance” is underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, said that the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism are part a golden chapter of history.

The premier appreciated the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army for giving a befitting response to the terrorists and paid tribute to sepoys Zahoor and Raheem who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland.

He expressed condolence over the loss of life and sympathized with the bereaved families.