Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum 2022

09:44 AM | 24 May, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reached Davos to attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) late Monday night.

The foreign minister is accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar.

A statement issued by the foreign office said that Bilawal Bhutto is visiting Davos at the invitation of the WEF President.

This year the Forum is being organized under the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.” Both the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State will participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues.

The foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

He will also meet his counterparts attending the annual meeting and interact with the media.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth representations from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges.

