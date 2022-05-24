Shehroze Kashif climbs world's third highest peak to pay tribute to Pakistan Army’s martyrs (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif earlier this month added another feather to his cap, as he became the youngest mountaineer to reach the summit of the 8,586-meter Kangchenjunga peak.
With his successful expedition, he also became the first Pakistani to scale the world’s third-highest peak, which is situated in the eastern Himalayas, Nepal.
“This video is dedicated to Shuhadas of Pakistan Army. Pakistan zindabad,” he can be heard as saying in the video.
Kashif who is known as ‘The Broad Boy’ becomes the youngest mountaineer to summit the top peaks including Everest 8849m, K2 8611m, Kanchenjunga 8586m, and Lhotse 8,615m.
Pakistani ace climber reportedly started hiking at the tender age of 11. He started his journey with the Makra peak and then climbed Musa Ka Massalah peak (4,080m), and Chembra peak (4,600m) at age 12.
Later, he summited Minglik Sar Shimshal (6,050m), K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp, Khurdopin Pass (5,890m), Broad Peak (8,047m), Khusar Gang-Alpine Style, and Mount Everest (8,849m) at age of 19.
