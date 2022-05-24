Imran Khan terms police raids on houses of PTI leaders 'brutal crackdown'
PESHAWAR – PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has termed the raids on houses of the PTI leaders in Punjab, Islamabad and Karachi a “brutal crackdown”.
Police raided residence of various PTI leaders and workers in late Monday night action as the Opposition party set to launch a long march on the federal capital on May 25.
“Peaceful protest is the right of all our citizens. The brutal crackdown on PTI ldrs & workers in Punjab & Islamabad has once again shown us what we are familiar with - the fascist nature of PMLN when in power. The present crackdown also raises serious questions abt the Handlers,” Khan wrote on Twitter.
Saying economy is already in a tailspin, Khan said: “I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic & fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy”.
Already economy is in a tailspin. I want to warn the crooks & their handlers that these undemocratic & fascist steps will further exacerbate the economic situation & push the country into a state of anarchy.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2022
PPP, PMLN and JUI Marches against our govt were never stopped nor did we carry out any crackdown on their workers. This is the difference between democrats and kleptocrats, he concluded.
In Lahore, police raided the house of former energy minister Hammad Azhar.
“Police has decided to invade and camp in @Hammad_Azhar house. He’s not there yet they are not leaving and harassing his family. All PTI workers should rush to his house and help them. They must regret their oppression,” PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari said in a tweet.
Police has decided to invade and camp in @Hammad_Azhar house. He’s not there yet they are not leaving and harassing his family. All PTI workers should rush to his house and help them. They must regret their oppression .— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 23, 2022
Later, Hammad Azhar also took to Twitter and said that police officials are still present outside his residence and arresting the party workers gathered there.
پولیس کی بھاری نفری میرے گھر اب بھی موجود ہے اور باہر جمع کارکنوں کو گرفتار کر رہی ہے۔— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) May 23, 2022
Former information minister Fawad Chaudhyr said that his Islamabad residence is also under police surveillance, adding that he is now heading to Jhelum to get prepared for the long march.
اسلام آباد میں میرے گھر کی نگرانی کی جارہی ہے اور چھاپے کی پلاننگ ہے حالات کے پیش نظر میں نے گھر چھوڑ دیا ہے اور اب جہلم پہنچوں گا ، انشاللہ #حقیقی_آذادی_مارچ کامیاب ہو گا اور ان تمام ظالموں کو کیفرکردار تک پہنچایا جائیگا #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 23, 2022
PTI on its official twitter handle shared a video of a police raid on the residence of Usman Dar. Shameful and fascist act keep coming in.
“They’ve raided @UdarOfficial’s home too! Imported government cannot digest that Awam has rejected them,” read the tweet.
Reports said that a police constable, identified as Kamal Ahmed, was shot dead during a raid on a PTI leader’s house in Model Town area of Lahore.
DIG Operations Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the incident is being investigated and that people involved in the murder of the police official will not be spared.
