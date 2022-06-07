Shaan Shahid roasts 'Khans of Bollywood' for their silence over blasphemy in India
Web Desk
10:59 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Shaan Shahid roasts 'Khans of Bollywood' for their silence over blasphemy in India
Source: Shaan Shahid (Instagram/Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani filmstar Shaan Shahid has lashed out at the three Khans of the Bollywood for their silence over derogatory remarks made by a spokesperson of Indian ruling party BJP against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shaan shared a collage of Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan and Salman Khan on his Twitter handle, with caption stating as, “Silence of the … LAMBS”.

In another post, the 51-year-old said that some Indian actors are still staying themselves away from criticising the hate speech by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that has sent shockwaves across the Muslim world. 

He urged them to raise voice against the hateful speech by the political leader. 

The Khuda Ke Liye star also urged the Muslim world to boycott India. “..BJP is a curse for india.. the Muslims of the world condemn the remarks on our holy prophet pbuh. Shame on modi,” he wrote.

Earlier, Faysal Quraishi called for boycotting India for their hate spree against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Bollywood celebrities deplore Indian leader's ... 09:53 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI – Bollywood celebrities have slammed Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for ...

More From This Category
Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after ...
11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
‘Joyland’: First-ever Cannes winning film on ...
11:18 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Boycott India! Faysal Quraishi urges everyone to ...
10:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Karan Johar’s birthday party leaves SRK, ...
10:23 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Bollywood celebrities deplore Indian leader's ...
09:53 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ready to begin 'next ...
11:19 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after losing court battle to Johnny Depp
11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr