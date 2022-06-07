Shaan Shahid roasts 'Khans of Bollywood' for their silence over blasphemy in India
LAHORE – Pakistani filmstar Shaan Shahid has lashed out at the three Khans of the Bollywood for their silence over derogatory remarks made by a spokesperson of Indian ruling party BJP against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Shaan shared a collage of Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan and Salman Khan on his Twitter handle, with caption stating as, “Silence of the … LAMBS”.
Silence of the … LAMBS. #bjphatespeech #condemn pic.twitter.com/kDbPMclIDR— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) June 6, 2022
In another post, the 51-year-old said that some Indian actors are still staying themselves away from criticising the hate speech by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that has sent shockwaves across the Muslim world.
He urged them to raise voice against the hateful speech by the political leader.
Kuch adaakaar ab bhi khamosh Hain 🇮🇳 bjp kai khilaaf bolnay sai .. yae kehtay thai fankaar ki koi sarhad nahi hoti ..bhai sarhad nahi hoti sharm tu hoti hai kai woh bhi baich di ? raise your voice condemn the hateful speech against our PROPHET PBUH..🙏🏼 ……. #banmodisindia— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) June 6, 2022
The Khuda Ke Liye star also urged the Muslim world to boycott India. “..BJP is a curse for india.. the Muslims of the world condemn the remarks on our holy prophet pbuh. Shame on modi,” he wrote.
#banindianbrand Muslims of the world must condemn and #boycott ..BJP is a curse for india.. the Muslims of the world condemn the remarks on our holy prophet pbuh. Shame on modi .— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) June 6, 2022
Earlier, Faysal Quraishi called for boycotting India for their hate spree against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
