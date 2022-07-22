Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'

Web Desk
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh and his friends have been winning hearts as they shared their killer dance video where the squad comes together to present a groovy and fun dance cover to 'Habibi' by Asim Azhar.

Taking to Instagram, the Heer Maan Ja actor shared the spectacular dance which spotted his wife Maham Amir, sister Rabya Kulsoom and brother-in-law Rehan Nazim performing perfectly synchronized dance steps.

"- Habibi cover with my Habibies ????

@mahamaaamir @rehannazim @rabyakulsoomofficial shout out to my man @asimazhar for this VIBE ???? #habibi #asimazhar #FaizanSheikh #mahamaamir #rabyakulsoom #rehannazim #dancesquad #trending #viral choreographed by: Rabya Kulsoom Rehan ????????", captioned Sheikh.

Responding to the video, the Ghalat Fehmi singer was super impressed with the moves and dropped praises for the fun squad.

"@mfaizansk HABIBI aap lay gayeeee ???? aur kya baat hai itne talented logo ki @rehannazim @mahamaaamir @rabyakulsoomofficial ???????????????????????? amazing choreography guys ????????????", he commented.

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to ... 07:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2022

Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts ...

More From This Category
Areeba Habib showers love on Shehnaaz Gill
06:50 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Amna Ilyas sizzles in latest bold photos
05:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Netizens outraged over Khalilur Rehman's comment ...
07:10 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Bushra Iqbal lodges case against Dania Malik and ...
06:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with viral nude ...
04:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
Naimal Khawar gears up for acting comeback
04:40 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr