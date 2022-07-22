Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s 'Habibi'

Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh and his friends have been winning hearts as they shared their killer dance video where the squad comes together to present a groovy and fun dance cover to 'Habibi' by Asim Azhar.

Taking to Instagram, the Heer Maan Ja actor shared the spectacular dance which spotted his wife Maham Amir, sister Rabya Kulsoom and brother-in-law Rehan Nazim performing perfectly synchronized dance steps.

"- Habibi cover with my Habibies ????

@mahamaaamir @rehannazim @rabyakulsoomofficial shout out to my man @asimazhar for this VIBE ???? #habibi #asimazhar #FaizanSheikh #mahamaamir #rabyakulsoom #rehannazim #dancesquad #trending #viral choreographed by: Rabya Kulsoom Rehan ????????", captioned Sheikh.

Responding to the video, the Ghalat Fehmi singer was super impressed with the moves and dropped praises for the fun squad.

"@mfaizansk HABIBI aap lay gayeeee ???? aur kya baat hai itne talented logo ki @rehannazim @mahamaaamir @rabyakulsoomofficial ???????????????????????? amazing choreography guys ????????????", he commented.

Singing sensation Asim Azhar has been celebrating the success of his latest solo ‘Habibi’ these days. Released on July 11, just a day after Eidul Adha, the song has garnered more than 2.2 million views on YouTube until now and is trending on YouTube music.