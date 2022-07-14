Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to 'Habibi'
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali spotted jamming to 'Habibi'
Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar and rising star Merub Ali have come under the limelight and are winning hearts for their cutest interactions.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Sinf e Aahan actor was spotted jamming to Asim Azhar's latest song Habibi.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared the video with his massive fan following as he celebrated the success of his latest release with his lady love and friends.

"1.5 MILLION views in 2 days. ????Trending on YouTube music. ????????Trending #1 on TikTok. ♥️THANK U. ???? Here’s me jamming with my #Habibi ‘s ", captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.

The acclaimed singer thanked fans as his latest track ‘Habibi’ crossed 1.6 million views in just 2 days and is also trending on YouTube music.

On the work front, Asim Azhar is currently busy promoting his new song called "Habibi", which is receiving a positive response from the audience.

