Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share pictures from Eid celebrations

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar and his gorgeous fiancé Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and friends.

The couple posted Eid pictures oozing love. Both Asim and Meerub's mothers were also present to bless their children.

The Chal Jaan De singer and his model fiancé took tons of pictures and gave netizens major couple goals. They also posed with their mothers and looked breathtaking.

Asim is currently busy promoting his new song called "Habibi", which is receiving a positive response from the audience.

Asim garnered millions of fans across boundaries with his amazing vocals. The singer got his breakthrough when he featured in Coke Studio 9. The duo got engaged back in March 2022.

