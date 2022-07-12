Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share pictures from Eid celebrations
Share
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar and his gorgeous fiancé Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and friends.
The couple posted Eid pictures oozing love. Both Asim and Meerub's mothers were also present to bless their children.
The Chal Jaan De singer and his model fiancé took tons of pictures and gave netizens major couple goals. They also posed with their mothers and looked breathtaking.
View this post on Instagram
Asim is currently busy promoting his new song called "Habibi", which is receiving a positive response from the audience.
Asim garnered millions of fans across boundaries with his amazing vocals. The singer got his breakthrough when he featured in Coke Studio 9. The duo got engaged back in March 2022.
‘Chal Jaan De’ – Asim Azhar’s new song ... 01:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani star Asim Azhar has released his new song, Chal Jaan De, featuring his finance Merub Ali, and ...
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali enjoy monsoon rain 02:01 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
With the monsoon around, Pakistanis are now enjoying heavy rainfall and pleasant weather in different cities. Many ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- An ice-cream that doesn't melt even at 31 degrees!10:28 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Ismailis celebrate 65th Imamat Day of spiritual leader Aga Khan09:49 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share pictures from Eid celebrations09:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Disney announces documentary featuring BTS08:59 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe laid to rest as thousands pay tributes08:29 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
-
- Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on ...05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022