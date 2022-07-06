Asim Azhar and Merub Ali enjoy monsoon rain

With the monsoon around, Pakistanis are now enjoying heavy rainfall and pleasant weather in different cities. Many celebrities did not shy away from posting themselves while enjoying rain.

The Tera Wo Pyaar singer Asim Azhar and his gorgeous fiancée Merub Ali are no strangers to the scene either.

In a recent Instagram story shared by Merub, Asim and a couple of his friends are enjoying rain and vibing to Bollywood hit song Kajrare Kajrare.

The model is rocking a tie-dye shirt while Asim is seen wearing a red shirt paired with shorts. Merub jokingly captioned the story "two rain moods" for the enthusiastic and nonchalant expressions on the faces.

Recently, the fiancée and her mother in law, Gul e Rana, attended Asim's concert in Karachi.

Asim Azhar ascended the stairs to success quicker than others owing to his impressive vocals and catchy songs. The duo has known each other for a long time due to family friendship, and announced their engagement back in 2021.