India's ruling party suspends spokesperson over blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad

MUMBAI – Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.

Following the BJP move, the suspended member also took to social media where she revealed some things in response to comments made about a Hindu god but it was never an intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Nupur mentioned that if her remarks have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, she unconditionally withdraws them.

Meanwhile, another spokesperson Naveen Jindal was also expelled from the right-wing party over his harsh comments about Islam.

The blasphemous comments against the Prophet (PBUH) also sparked clashes in an Indian state as Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest.

Several countries including Pakistan, Kuwait, and Qatar summoned Indian ambassadors to receive official notes of protest over the comments.

Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, per reports.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also denounced the statements. Saudi foreign ministry mentioned the Kingdom’s position calling for respect of beliefs and religions.