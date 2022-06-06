India's ruling party suspends spokesperson over blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad

Contentious remarks by Nupur Sharma trigger uproar in Muslim world that forced Modi led party to take the action
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
India's ruling party suspends spokesperson over blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad
Source: social media
Share

MUMBAI – Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.

Following the BJP move, the suspended member also took to social media where she revealed some things in response to comments made about a Hindu god but it was never an intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Nupur mentioned that if her remarks have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, she unconditionally withdraws them.

Meanwhile, another spokesperson Naveen Jindal was also expelled from the right-wing party over his harsh comments about Islam.

The blasphemous comments against the Prophet (PBUH) also sparked clashes in an Indian state as Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest.

Several countries including Pakistan, Kuwait, and Qatar summoned Indian ambassadors to receive official notes of protest over the comments.

Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP ... 03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

JEDDAH – Muslim countries and institutions have condemned the derogatory remarks made by a top official of ...

Pakistan calls on the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, per reports.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also denounced the statements. Saudi foreign ministry mentioned the Kingdom’s position calling for respect of beliefs and religions.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian ... 09:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army slams India’s ruling party over ...
06:38 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Top Pakistani general says unnecessary views on ...
05:04 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Muslim countries, institutions condemn BJP ...
03:25 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
PTI delays second long march until after budget ...
01:46 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Pakistan begins Hajj operation as first flight ...
12:49 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Pakistan to witness ‘unusually high’ ...
10:21 AM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
After Neha Kakar, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty send love to Pakistani fans
06:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr