Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara Police Station case

12:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara Police Station case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former Prime Minister and PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan and several other prominent party leaders have been acquitted in a case registered at Aabpara police station.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mehmood of Islamabad District and Session Court delivered the reserved verdict, clearing PTI top guns including leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Asad Qaiser.

PTI spokesperson expressed relief outside the court and reiterated the party's commitment to respecting Pakistan's judiciary and legal system.

In a similar development, Islamabad District and Sessions Court indicated it would conclude the Iddat nikah case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by July 8.

Judge Afzal Majoka heard their appeals against the sentences, with Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, arguing for protections under Supreme Court rulings regarding iddat. Raja pointed out discrepancies in Mufti Saeed's testimony, emphasizing the period's intent for reconciliation rather than as a disadvantage to women.

