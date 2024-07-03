Suzuki Cultus Latest Price, Registration Fee in Pakistan July 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among top selling hatchbacks primarily due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and compact size. Being famous as budget-friendly option, the 1000cc car appeals to a wide range of consumers who value economical city driving and navigating through urban congested roads.

As part of trusted Suzuki brand, Cultus offers decent balance of features and reliability. With strong resale value and a robust service network, the car of country's oldest automaker continues to be a favored choice in competitive segment.

Its second generation was highly successful, and now the third generation also achieved strong sales numbers. The car is offered in both manual and automatic transmission variants, equipped with features such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems depending on the model.

Suzuki Cultus Price in Pakistan

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR PKR 3,858,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL PKR 4,244,000 Suzuki Cultus AGS PKR 4,546,000

Suzuki Cultus Token Tax

The lifetime token tax rate of Suzuki Cultus is Rs20,000 as per the changes approved by government in Finance Bill 2024.