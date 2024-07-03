Suzuki Cultus Latest Price, Registration Fee in Pakistan July 2024

Suzuki Cultus remains among top selling hatchbacks primarily due to its affordability, fuel efficiency, and compact size. Being famous as budget-friendly option, the 1000cc car appeals to a wide range of consumers who value economical city driving and navigating through urban congested roads.
As part of trusted Suzuki brand, Cultus offers decent balance of features and reliability. With strong resale value and a robust service network, the car of country's oldest automaker continues to be a favored choice in competitive segment.
Its second generation was highly successful, and now the third generation also achieved strong sales numbers. The car is offered in both manual and automatic transmission variants, equipped with features such as air conditioning, power steering, power windows, and multimedia systems depending on the model.
|Models
|Price
|Suzuki Cultus VXR
|PKR 3,858,000
|Suzuki Cultus VXL
|PKR 4,244,000
|Suzuki Cultus AGS
|PKR 4,546,000
The lifetime token tax rate of Suzuki Cultus is Rs20,000 as per the changes approved by government in Finance Bill 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
