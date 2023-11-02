General elections to be held in February next year, Election Commission tells Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed the hearing on the petitions seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The case was heard by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah.

During today’s hearing, Election Commission of Pakistan informed the three members bench of apex court that General Elections in Pakistan will be held on 11 February of next year.

At the outset of hearing, Ali Zafar presented his arguments on behalf of the Imran Khan led PTI. Zafar stated that the matter of elections within 90 days has become ineffective so the PTI only wishes for elections to be announced now.

CJP asked the counsel if the president could only announce election date after a consultation with the prime minister, but PTI counsel replied in the negative. He maintained that the President had already announced the election date.

Pakistan remained in deep political uncertainty followig the ouster of Imran Khan in April 2022.

PDM alliance government took over the reign of country and later dissolved the National Assembly in August 2023.

More to follow...