Can Pakistan still qualify for World Cup semi-finals?

Pakistan’s journey in the World Cup took a surprise turn when South Africa defeated New Zealand with a heavy margin of 190 runs, creating Green Shirts’ changes to qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event.

In their last match, Pakistan registered a thumping win over Bangladesh by seven wickets, keeping their semi-finals hopes alive. Earlier, the Green Shirts suffered four consecutive defeats dampening their early victories against the Netherlands and the Sri Lanka.

Pakistan now stands in fifth place with six points and needs a strategic combination of outcomes to secure a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

To reach the semi-finals, Pakistan have to win two crucial matches remaining against New Zealand and England and rely on specific results in other games.

If New Zealand lose their two remaining matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, then Pakistan can qualify for the semis by securing their remaining fixtures.

