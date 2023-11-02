  

Search

PakistanWeather

Weather update: Will it rain in Islamabad today?

Web Desk
02:34 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
Weather update: Will it rain in Islamabad today?

ISLAMABAD –  Cloudy weather is likely to prevail over upper and central areas of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours, PMD said Thursday.

Islamabad Rain Update

There are only slight chances of rain on Thursday and Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Islamabad on Friday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 26°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening and night.

Humidity was recorded at around 44 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is high, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 75, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

A shallow westerly wave is present over the northern parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, rain-wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, M. B. Din, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours, PMD said in latest weather advisory.

Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:05 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

School holidays update in Lahore as smog declared calamity in Punjab

12:42 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Honda CD 70 latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

10:14 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Latest update here for extension in date of income tax return filing

10:20 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters unveiled in Islamabad 

01:05 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Karachi weather update: Check latest forecast for port city here

09:42 AM | 1 Nov, 2023

Thousands of Afghan refugees, migrants exit Pakistan as deadline ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

No fee for children with this UAE's family group visa: Details inside

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

Daily horoscope - 2 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound in open market; Check latest rates here

Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.

The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.

Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 296.3 299.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.81 753.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 39.7 40.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.01 913.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.07 165.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 25 25.3
Omani Riyal OMR 728.21 736.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.04 77.74
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 310.9 313.4
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan increases despite negative trend in international market

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 2 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.

In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 212,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: