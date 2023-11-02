Weather update: Will it rain in Islamabad today?

ISLAMABAD – Cloudy weather is likely to prevail over upper and central areas of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours, PMD said Thursday.

Islamabad Rain Update

There are only slight chances of rain on Thursday and Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Islamabad on Friday.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 26°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening and night.

Humidity was recorded at around 44 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is high, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 75, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

A shallow westerly wave is present over the northern parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, rain-wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountains) is expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

Fog/smog is likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, M. B. Din, Joharabad, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours, PMD said in latest weather advisory.