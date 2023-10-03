Search

PAKvAUS: Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 warm-up match Live Streaming details

Web Desk
12:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
PAKvAUS: Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 warm-up match Live Streaming details
Source: representational picture

World Cup 2023 tournament is all set to star with a bang on October 5, 2023 and ahead of the main contest, several teams are facing off each other in warm-up matches.

Pakistan will take on Australia in today's warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 live streaming in Pakistan

Pakistan vs Australia warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup 2023 live streaming in India

Pakistan vs Australia match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Pakistan vs Australia warmup match squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa

