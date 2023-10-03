Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Abbas lambasts Turkish Airlines for poor service (VIDEO)

Star Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has raised concerns about Turkish Airlines following a disappointing experience at Heathrow Airport. The right-arm fast bowler, who recently participated in County Cricket, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with what he described as "poor service" from the airline.
In his online post, Abbas shared details of his ordeal, revealing that his scheduled flight had been the previous day, yet he remained stranded at the airport at the time of his post. Adding to the discomfort, Abbas noted that passengers were subjected to a sweltering two-hour wait inside the plane without air conditioning.
In his candid social media message on X, Abbas said: "Very bad experience at Heathrow Airport with Turkish Airlines. Poor service by the airline staff. My flight was yesterday, and I am still waiting."
Very bad experience at Heathrow Airport with @TurkishAirlines. Bad service by the Airline staff. My flight was yesterday and I’m still waiting at Airport.— Muhammad Abbas (@RealMAbbas226) October 2, 2023
The airline staff got us to sit in the plane without air condition for 2 hours.
Anyone from @turkishairlines please sort out. pic.twitter.com/aXuZ77XmHI
This incident comes at a challenging time for the airline industry, still grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring customer satisfaction has become a paramount concern for airlines as they work to rebuild passenger trust and confidence.
It's important to highlight that despite Abbas's remarkable cricketing achievements during his tenure with Hampshire in the County Championship division one, where he secured an impressive 53 wickets in 14 matches with an average of 20.05.
