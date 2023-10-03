India ‘cancels’ World Cup 2023’s opening ceremony

NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly cancelled the opening ceremony of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 for unexplained reasons.

The event was scheduled for tomorrow (Oct 4) and an array of Bollywood celebrities were expected to attend it before the formal start of the mega cricket event with an opener between England and New Zealand on Oct 5 in Ahmedabad.

India media has reported the cancellation of the opening ceremony as there is no official statement from the BCCI and other authorities concerned in this regard.

Reports said the BCCI has cancelled the event without explaining the reasons, adding that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been informed about the development.

Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Asha Bhosle were among other celebrities, who had been invited to the event to enthrall the fans.