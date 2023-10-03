Earthquake hits north India days after Dutch scientist predicted seismic activity in neighouring Pakistan

NEW DELHI – Strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon.

The India’s National Centre for Seismology (NCS), in a statement, said two earthquakes – the first with a 4.6 magnitude and the second with a magnitude of 6.2 – were recorded in two hours. It said the origin of both quakes were in Nepal.

The first earthquake occurred at 2:25pm while the second was reported at 2:51pm Indian Standard Time.

India media reports said people rushed out of their buildings after the strong earthquake tremors hit the country.

Earlier this week, a Dutch scientist named Frank Hoogerbeets posted on X about the probability of an earthquake that could occur near Pakistan.

"On September 30, we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen," the scientist, who is renowned for his earthquake predictions, wrote in the post.